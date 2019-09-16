Penang CM: Technological revolution must be handled wisely to maintain unity

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said technological revolution needs to be handled wisely for the sake of national unity. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 16 — The technological revolution needs to be handled wisely for the sake of national unity, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

According to him, the development and sophistication of technology can influence habits and lifestyles, and as such, it was advisable for all parties to use it wisely.

“In a multi-racial society that is rich in cultural and background diversity, we are still celebrating differences and rejecting disagreements that can damage this multi-racial harmony.

“With all the propaganda that wants to see the collapse of national unity, the spirit of patriotism is still intact in every Malaysian,” he said at the Malaysia Day 2019 state-level celebration here today.

The event was also attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, Penang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang and State leaders.

About 1,000 people from government agencies and private sectors attended the celebration which also featured patriotic songs and cultural dances of various ethnics. — Bernama