Negri Sembilan starts providing clean water to Melaka

SEREMBAN, Sept 16 — The Negri Sembilan government through Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (SAINS) has begun providing clean water to Melaka, which is currently facing water crisis.

“We know that the problem is worsenning in Melaka, and when I went to there two days ago, I was told that they needed water. We already have an agreement with Melaka to supply clean water to the state and they have now started to distribute our water to the affected areas,” he told reporters after launching the DUN Sikamat 2019 Malaysia Day Carnival here today.

Aminuddin said that the clean water supply arrangement was based on a memorandum of understanding between Sains and the Melaka state government via Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) signed on June 19.

Under the MoU, Sains will supply 12 million litres of additional treated water per day (mld) at RM1.40 per cubic metre. — Bernama