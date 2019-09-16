Man stabs friend to death over debts

Police are believed to have obtained a recording of the incident from a closed circuit television camera in the area and are looking for the suspect.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 16 — A man was stabbed to death by a friend following a misunderstanding over debts near the clock tower in front of Bukit Jambul Complex here last night.

According to a source, Mohamad Nurulhudin Ismail, 31, died at the scene when stabbed on the right chest in the 11.20pm incident.

The body was sent to Penang Hospital for post mortem.

The victim was believed to have met the friend at the scene to demand repayment of debts owed by the latter, when an argument broke out, which led to the friend stabbing him on the chest, said the source.

The source said the suspect and another friend fled after seeing the victim fell.

The police are believed to have obtained a recording of the incident from a closed circuit television camera in the area and are looking for the suspect.

A knife, believed to have been used to stab the victim, was found by a passer-by, who then handed it over to the police.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and said police were looking for two men, aged 33 and 35, to facilitate investigation. — Bernama