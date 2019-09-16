Azis: Alliance with foreign criminals violates people’s right of security

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (right) speaks to reporters in Putrajaya March 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 16 — Alliance with foreign criminals violates the rights of Malaysians for security, especially in the east coast of Sabah, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said nation-loving citizens should ensure full cooperation with the country’s security forces to curb infiltration of foreign criminal elements into the country.

“The government is committed to enhance security, especially in the east coast of Sabah,”

“But do not just rely on the government, the people also have to play their part as they will be the ones most affected in any case of intrusion,” he said at a Malaysia Day festival held here last night.

Mohd Azis said being an agent to foreign criminal elements would hamper efforts to develop the economy of the area, by discouraging the arrival of investors and tourists into the state.

Meanwhile, the carnival also featured appearances of local artistes including guitarist Joe with PrimeD, Ebi Kornelis, Fiq Mentor, Rubisa Tiasin and Clarice John Matha. — Bernama