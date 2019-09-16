At Malaysia Day event, Dr M says Putrajaya determined to restore equal status to Sarawak, Sabah

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad smiles as he waves the National flag during the Malaysia Day celebrations in Kuching September 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 16 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) adminisration is determined to restore the status of Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners to Peninsular Malaysia in the Federation of Malaysia, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said tonight.

He said this was shown when the Pakatan government tabled the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament last April, but it failed to pass through for not getting the support of two-thirds of the total number of lawmakers.

“The government has also set up a Special Cabinet Committee on the review of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and all its members consist of federal Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of Sarawak and Sabah,” he said in his speech at Malaysia Day celebration here.

He said the committee has held a number of meetings to discuss matters relatng to MA63.

Dr Mahathir also said that the federal government has handed over a full administrative control of Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan to the Sabah state goverment.

However, he said security issue is stll under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“The hand over of administrative control was a result of discussion by the special cabinet and it should be seen as the determination of the Pakatan government to fulfill MA63,” he said.

He said the two islands were claimed by foreign powers, but an international court of arbitration ruled that the islands belonged to Malaysia.

The prime minister hoped that the people and leaders of the two states can see the determination and sincerity of the federal government to place Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners to the peninsula at the formation of Malaysia.