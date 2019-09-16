Anwar says has no issue with Azmin attending Bersatu programme

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali joins the prayer and yasin recitation event commemmorating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s third anniversary, September 12, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 16 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today brushed aside speculations questioning PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s loyalty to the party, following the latter’s recent appearance at a Bersatu event.

Anwar added that there were many other PKR leaders besides Mohamed Azmin, who were also present at the event held by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party.

“There is no problem, he was present as he had been invited... so I think there should be no issue,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting with the Sarawak PKR State Leadership Council here, today.

Mohamed Azmin’s presence at the ceremony on Thursday, among others, heightened speculations that he would be joining Bersatu, with the party’s chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly saying he was willing to consider accepting any new member into the party, including Mohamed Azmin, should there be a formal application.

Meanwhile, on the meeting today, Anwar said it was to focus on the preparation of the party’s machinery ahead of the Sarawak State Election.

“I emphasised on a few things including strengthening the machinery, and that the party should move as a strong team. I am satisfied that there seems to be a focus on strengthening the party machinery,” he said. — Bernama