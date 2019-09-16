25 schools in Putrajaya will be closed tomorrow if API reading exceeds 200, says FT Education Dept

A general view of Putrajaya shrouded in haze September 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — As many as 25 schools in Putrajaya will be forced to suspend classes tomorrow if the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading exceeds 200 which is ‘very unhealthy’, according to the Deputy Director (Planning) of the Federal Territory Education Department, Roslan Hussin.

He said the department would monitor the API reading from time to time and schools would be required to close if the haze reading exceeded 200 to ensure the health of students and teachers were protected.

There are 25 schools in the Putrajaya area of which 15 are primary schools and 10 are secondary schools.

As of 4pm this afternoon, the reading of the API in Putrajaya was 196 which was unhealthy.

“We are monitoring the reading of the API in Putrajaya. The director of the Federal Territory Education Department has asked all principals and teachers to come up with an appropriate plan including postponing all activities outside the classroom based on the reading of the API,” he said when contacted here today.

Putrajaya became the latest area to register a very unhealthy API reading today with a reading of 202 at 12 noon. — Bernama