Police detain three more individuals over murder of man in Pasir Puteh

KOTA BARU, Sept 15 — Police have arrested three more people to facilitate the investigation into the murder of a man whose body was found floating in a stream at Kampung Sungai Puyu, Pasir Puteh, on Sept 4.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the three arrested were two men and a woman all in their 30’s.

He said two of them were detained in Jerteh, Terengganu and Penang while the other surrendered at the Pasir Puteh police station last Wednesday.

“All of them are being remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation following the discovery of the body with stab wounds and burn marks.

“With this arrest, 14 people have been detained in connection with the case,” he told reporters after attending the monthly assembly at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here, today.

Hasanuddin said police found some evidence including a motorcycle belonging to the victim, believed to have been dumped into a nearby river.

Earlier, police arrested 11 individuals aged between 16 and 55, including four women, to assist in the investigation following the discovery of the body with 20 per cent burn and several stab wounds.

Police identified the victim as a 26-year-old man from Jerteh, Terengganu.

An autopsy revealed that the victim was also struck with a blunt object on his head.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama