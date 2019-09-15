Perak records increase in dengue cases

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen at the Laboratory of Entomology and Ecology of the Dengue Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in San Juan March 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

TAIPING, Sept 15 — Perak recorded a total of 2,228 dengue cases between January and Sept 7 this year, an increase of 10.3 per cent from 2,020 cases reported in the same period last year.

State deputy Health director (Medical) Dr Noraishah Mohd Noor said four dengue-related deaths were also recorded compared to five cases last year.

“The four cases were one each in Kinta, Manjung, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang,” she said when officiating the Mega 2.0 Gotong-Royong programme at Kampung Baru Aulong near here today.

Dr Noraishah said for Kampung Baru Aulong alone, 44 dengue fever cases were recorded between July 15 and August 28 this year. — Bernama