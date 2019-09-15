Kelantan labelled drug trafficking transit due to huge drug seizures, says state police chief

Huge seizures of drugs by the police in Kelantan have resulted in some quarters labelling the state as a transit for drug trafficking. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Sept 15 — The huge seizures of drugs by the police in Kelantan have resulted in some quarters labelling the state as a transit for drug trafficking.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the claim could not be denied, but with the huge drug seizures, it showed that the police were not resting on their laurels.

He said public cooperation is needed for the police to address the problem.

“We remain committed to discharging our responsibility, and it is because of the arrests and huge seizures we made that there are quarters who label Kelantan as a transit for drug trafficking.

“And in discharging our duty, we act promptly upon receiving information because in drug cases, they are connected with criminal activities and possession of firearms,” he told reporters at his office here today.

Hasanuddin said this in response to a statement by chairman of the Kelantan chapter of the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam), Wan Roslan Wan Hamat, that Kelantan is a ‘transit’ location for drugs, especially ecstasy pills, before they are distributed to other states.

Kelantan is said to be the gateway for smuggling of drugs into the country, the reason for the huge amount normally seized by the authorities in the state. — Bernama