Dr M makes special appearance in ‘Anak Bangsa Malaysia’ music video (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made a special appearance in a music video of a new patriotic song titled Anak Bangsa Malaysia which was released today in conjunction with the 2019 Malaysia Day celebration.

The music video of the song performed by Hazama Ahmad Azmi, or his stage name Hazama, for 4 minutes and 12 seconds was uploaded to Dr Mahathir’s official Facebook page tonight.

The prime minister made the special appearance at the end of the music video, offering his words of wisdom in the Malay language:

Bangsa kita bangsa merdeka,

Gagah dan kuat kerna kepelbagaian,

Dari yang banyak menjadi satu,

Membawa negara ke persada dunia,

Walaupun terdapat perbezaan,

Tembok pemisah kita robohkan,

Bersatu padu tanpa kira warna kulit,

Kerana kita adalah

Anak Bangsa Malaysia!

The music video also includes the footage of Dr Mahathir’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the fifth edition of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok, Russia, earlier this month.

The music and lyrics of the song were composed and written by Amin Iskandar.

The national-level Malaysia Day celebration will be held tomorrow night at Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching, Sarawak. — Bernama