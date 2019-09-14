Haze: Ministry to focus on curbing open burning

A thick blanket of haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur city centre, September 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, Sept 14 — The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) will focus on curbing open burning activities in Selangor as part of efforts to address the haze problem plaguing the country.

Its deputy secretary-general K. Nagulendran said the ministry had also issued notices to the parties concerned to stop all open burning activities.

“Our focus is to ensure no open burning is carried out by any party to prevent the haze from worsening and stern action will be taken against those who violate the directive issued by the government.

“Those found guilty can be fined up to RM500,000 and be jailed up to five years,” he said when met by reporters after visiting an open burning site in Johan Setia, here, today.

Present were deputy director-general (Development) of the Department of Environment (DoE) Norhazni Mat Sari and Selangor DoE director Shafee Yasin.

Meanwhile, Shafee said the cloud seeding operations in Selangor would be conducted if necessary.

“At the Selangor Economic Action Council meeting on Thursday, the state government agreed to adopt the National Haze Action Plan.

“The cloud seeding process will depend on the current situation and we have also activated the District Disaster Management Committee,” he added.

According to the DoE’s website, as at 3pm today, the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Johan Setia, Klang was at a very unhealthy reading of 206, while five more areas recorded unhealthy levels — Banting (145), Petaling Jaya (134), Kuala Selangor (108), Shah Alam and Klang (129).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama