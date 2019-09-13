MCA to witness signing of Umno-PAS charter

Posters for the Muslim Unity Rally are seen in the lobby of Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — MCA will be present as part of Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah or Muslim Unity Rally to witness the signing of the pact between Umno and PAS.

In a statement today, MCA said this is to display the spirit of Barisan Nasional (BN) and to ensure that the gathering will strictly observe the values of multiculturalism and moderation.

The BN component party also noted that the collaboration between opposition parties, especially for Umno and PAS to form a pact, is inevitable.

“MCA will consent and respect any collaboration between any opposition parties in Malaysia, as long as it is in line with the Federal Constitution, and upholds the values of multiculturalism and moderation.

“Party members who seek to collaborate with other non-component party members, must respect the principle of consensus, the value of multiculturalism and the Federal Constitution,” said MCA.

This was raised in a long discussion between Umno, MCA and MIC leaders prior to the signing of the charter and memorandum of understanding between Umno and PAS.

“Umno has agreed that the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah is to reach out to all races and we have reached a consensus of not violating the moderation spirit promoted by BN,” said MCA.

Umno and PAS will formally sign a charter tomorrow to symbolise the end of their decades-old political enmity where divine retribution had often been invoked against their mutual foe - the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

This charter between the two Malay-based parties will also solidify the political relationship between the once-bitter rivals in the lead up to the next polls.