Malaysian leaders mourn former Indonesia president BJ Habibie

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hugs Indonesia’s former president BJ Habibie during a courtesy call at Habibie’s house in Jakarta May 20, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed his condolences to the family and people of Indonesia on the death of the republic’s former president, Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie, yesterday.

Similar feelings were also expressed by several other leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and cabinet ministers via the Twitter and Facebook platforms.

BJ Habibie, 83, was reported to have died following various health problems that he was facing.

Dr Mahathir described his demise as a considerable loss.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Condolences to the whole family and all the people of Indonesia on the death of Bapak BJ Habibie.

“Truly, his demise is a considerable loss. May Allah bless his soul. Al Fatihah,” said the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah described the late BJ Habibie as a statesman who promoted the reforms agenda in his administration.

“Condolences on the passing of Bapak Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, former President of the Republic of Indonesia who had returned to meet his Maker,” he said about BJ Habibie, who was the third Indonesian president succeeding President Soeharto, and held the post from May 21, 1998 until October 20, 1999.

“Among his advice was ‘If not this race who will develop his people, who else? Never hope for other people to come and develop our people’,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

“May Allah SWT bless his soul and place him among the righteous. Al Fatihah,” she added.

Among the Cabinet ministers who also expressed their condolences to the family of BJ Habibie were the Minister for Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Very sad on the passing of Bapak Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, the third president of the Republic of Indonesia who died a short while ago.

“May he receive husnul khatimah (the blessings of Allah) and be placed among the righteous. Ameen,” he said.

The feelings of sadness were also expressed by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Education Minister Maszlee Malik and Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

BJ Habibie died at the Gatot Soebroto Armed Forces Hospital.

His son, Thareq Kemal was quoted by the local media as saying that the former president died at 6.01pm West Indonesian time after undergoing intensive treatment by a team of the Indonesian Presidential Doctors after being admitted to the hospital since September 1.

Previously, in March 2018, BJ Habibie was also reported to have undergone intensive treatment in Munich, Germany following various complications relating to the heart, liver and ‘asphyxia’. — Bernama