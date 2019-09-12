Cops arrest four over inappropriate postings on social media touching on religious and racial sensitivities

Four people were arrested over their suspected involvement in recent postings on social media. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Three local men and a woman were arrested and subsequently remanded by the police yesterday over their suspected involvement in recent postings on social media touching on religious and racial sensitivities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the first arrest involved a Facebook account owner using the moniker Zahrein Zakariah.

The man was arrested at about 2.45pm at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters and digital equipment used to upload a post insulting the Prophet Muhammad on July 9 was also seized.

Another man was arrested in Port Klang over a posting insulting the Malay community, while a woman was arrested in Seremban 3, Negri Sembilan over suspicion of uploading a post insulting the Prophet Muhammad using the moniker Ain Zafirah or Nia Fira on Facebook.

The third man was arrested in Kelana Jaya for uploading a video on Youtube using the moniker “Arunakiri” with the intention to cause disharmony.

“All of these arrests were a result of the cooperation of the police with the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) which has helped detect the owners of the social media accounts,” he said, adding that the public should be more cautious about what they post or share on the internet. ― Bernama