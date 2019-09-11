Raudhah Ville’s ‘Islamic City’ model no threat to national unity, minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today dismissed concerns regarding a planned Islamic township called Raudhah Ville, which is located in Cyberjaya. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today dismissed concerns regarding a planned Islamic township called Raudhah Ville, which is located in Cyberjaya.

Speaking to reporters today, she said that the residential project puts focus on universal values and that there are pockets of non-Muslims who have purchased properties there.

“Yes, (it shouldn’t be a problem for national unity) because even though it’s focussed on Islamic community, it goes on Islamic values which are universal values. So, there are no issues there because there are non-Muslims living there.

“So, it’s okay. It’s talking about cleanliness, making sure rubbish is thrown away into bins, composting and community living values,” said Zuraida.

When asked if there should be a regulation on ethnic balance in urban areas, the Ampang MP dismissed such notion saying that there should not be any interference with the free market.

However, she does plan on implementing economic activity-based quotas on her public housing projects (PPR).

“At the moment I think it’s a free market, it falls into place I don’t think we need to have that. But my PPR homes probably there is a need for us to give quotas not by ethnic (lines) but by the economic groups — such as government servants, teachers...”

“I want them to get into integrated living so that Malaysians can get more matured in integrated living,” said Zuraida.

Located in Cyberjaya, Raudhah Ville is part of Bandar Raudhah which is a mega project jointly developed by PKNS and Raudhah City International Sdn Bhd.

The development is estimated to worth RM12.3 billion and has been going on since 2015. It aims to become the world’s first modern Islamic city.

Previously, its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohd Tahir said that the project has already sold 300 units with some buyers being non-Muslims.