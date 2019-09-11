Malaysians should share, disseminate stories on national unity, says deputy minister

Malaysian hold national flags during a rally to celebrate the country's 55th Independence Day in Bukit Jalil Stadium August 31, 2012. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 Sept — Malaysians should share and disseminate positive stories that can boost national unity through the social media, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Harmony) Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

He said the reason being that such stories could inspire, as well as become models and made a culture, especially by the young generation in the country.

“Now, the social media is very dominant in our life, but there are some irresponsible people who abuse the medium with intent to cause a rift and disrupt national harmony.

“Therefore, I would like to call on the people to be wise and responsible social media users,” he said in his speech at the MyHero 3.0 Award presentation ceremony which was opened by the Prime Minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali here today.

The media should play an important role in spreading the message of solidarity, he said, adding that the cooperation and involvement of the Malay, Chinese, English, and Tamil media, as well as digital media, was a commendable effort and should be praised.

At the event, Dr Siti Hasmah presented the MyHero award to the recipients for their contribution in fostering the spirit of unity and racial harmony among the people in the country.

They are Jemeyah Sheriff, Md Herman Saidin, Richard Wong Yew King, Dr Norzah Abd Ghani and Cheah Kim Hock, who shared the award with V. Rajendran.

The award comes with RM5,000 and a trophy and the recipients will also be appointed the National Unity and Integration Department’s Ambassadors of National Unity.

Two others, Cathryn Anila and Ooi Shiao Lu, were named the recipients for the teenage category.

Meanwhile, Jameyah, 59, said she won the award for helping a colleague with cerebral palsy, Tan Chin Chin, 37, while they were students at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) since 2003.

“For three years I helped Tan, sending her to lecture rooms and back to college, as well as buy food for her, because she cannot move on her own. I helped her because it is my responsibility to help another human being, regardless of race,” said the single mother with six children.

The MyHero Award, introduced in 2014, is a collaborative program between the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSCCCI), National Unity and Integration Department and Nanyang Siang Pau to recognise the unsung heroes who are dedicated to fostering unity and racial harmony in the country. — Bernama