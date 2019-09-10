Kelantan drug lord arrested en route to performing 'umrah' in Mecca

Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd holds up cash seized in a recent drug bust at the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters in Kota Bharu September 10, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― A major drug distributor from Kelantan was reportedly arrested during an operation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Thursday, as he was making his way to perform the lesser pilgrimage of umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that the 37-year-old man was nabbed by a team of police from Bukit Aman's Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department and Kelantan Police Contigent under Ops Taucan.

JSJN director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd reportedly said that prior to his arrest, three other syndicate members, aged between 19 and 53, were arrested at Jalan Lubuk Kiat, Kubang Kuar, Pasir Mas at 12pm.

He that the police arrested the suspects in a Perodua Myvi and found 700,000 pil kuda ― with an estimated total weight of 77.61kg, worth RM10.5 million ― in the vehicle.

Pil kuda, literally “horse pills” in Malay and also known as “yaba” in neighbouring Thailand, is a mix of methamphetamine.

Another raid was conducted at 5pm at Jalan Yaakubiah and the police arrested a female partner aged 48.

"The woman worked as a money changer who laundered their illegal gains," Mohd Khalil reportedly said at a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters yesterday.

He added that the syndicate is the largest in the state and has been active in the distribution of drugs since last year.

Its modus operandi was to obtain the drugs from neigbouring countries before selling it wholesale and retail.

The police also seized three motorcycles, cash and jewellery worth RM476,000 with a total seizure worth RM10.97 million.

All suspects were held under a seven-day remanded custody under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 to assist investigations.