Azmin in UAE for energy meet

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (second left) and UAE Energy and Industry Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei (second right) pose for a group picture in Abu Dhabi September 8, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has embarked on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lead the Malaysian delegation to the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER8) and the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi (WEC24).

The Malaysian delegation will participate actively in all sessions at AMER8 and WEC24 to exchange and share industry insights, new ideas and perspectives on emerging technologies and innovative solutions to tackle the Energy Trilemma Issue of energy security, sustainability and affordability with delegates from 62 countries.

According to a statement, Azmin was received by UAE Energy and Industry Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei, where both ministers held productive and engaging discussions on potential areas for further economic cooperation and investment opportunities between Malaysia and the UAE.

Among the areas discussed were the participation of UAE companies in Malaysian public infrastructure projects.

Azmin is honoured to be granted an audience with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the statement.

The audience with His Highness follows the Special Visit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in June, where Seri Paduka paved the way for better economic cooperation with the UAE, which is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East.

The discussion continued during the Crown Prince’s visit to Malaysia to attend the Installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in July, where Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Azmin had a fruitful audience with His Highness to discuss the establishment of a Joint Investment Committee (JIC) between Malaysia and Abu Dhabi to enhance economic relations and facilitate investments between the two countries.

The JIC is expected to be a key topic of discussion during Azmin’s audience with His Highness on this visit.

The minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of AMER8 and WEC24 with Brunei Darussalam Energy, Manpower and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Setia Dr Awang Mat Suny bin Md Hussein, and Indian Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The bilateral meetings will discuss proactive measures to enhance economic relations with Brunei Darussalam and India.

The Malaysian delegation consists of senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, diplomats from the Embassy of Malaysia in Abu Dhabi and top management of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Malaysia remains ready to engage actively in strategic conversations with leaders at AMER8 and WEC24 to generate new ideas and sustainable solutions towards addressing issues of access to energy security, sustainability and affordability to drive economic growth and prosperity. — Bernama