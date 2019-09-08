Kuala Lumpur goes royal yellow for Agong’s birthday

Main roads across the city and near Istana Negara have been festively adorned with banners, posters and such, featuring the images of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, for the King’s official birthday celebration tomorrow. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Main roads across the city and near Istana Negara have been festively adorned with banners, posters and such, featuring the images of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, for the King’s official birthday celebration tomorrow.

The cheerful, yellow-hued displays also present congratulatory messages to the King who will turn 60.

Apart from the decorated roads which include Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Jalan Semantan, Jalan Cangkat Semantan, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar and Jalan Tun Razak, various buildings in the city have also been adorned with congratulatory wishes.

Social media is abuzz too, with the Twitter accounts of various government agencies, private sector organisations and netizens featuring good wishes and prayers for the King’s continued well-being.

Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to address the nation at 9pm tonight, through a live broadcast on television and radio stations across the country.

Tomorrow’s festivities at Istana Negara will include the conferment of federal awards and medals, while a royal tea ceremony will be held in the evening.

The Trooping the Colour will be held on Sept 12 at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya. — Bernama