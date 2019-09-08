Chief Secretary: Proposed contract scheme does not affect existing civil servants

The proposal to replace the permanent and pension scheme in the public service beginning next year is for new appointments only. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The proposal to replace the permanent and pension scheme in the public service beginning next year is for new appointments only and will not affect existing employees, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Ismail Abu Bakar.

He said the matter, however, is still being studied and no decision has been made yet.

“Possibly, only next year can we decide whether to implement or improve the proposal.

“As we are all aware, the armed forces and the police are in the civil service that require continuity, whether they are involved or not,” he told reporters during a working visit to the Royal Malaysia Police Special Action Unit here today.

Last Wednesday, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah was reported as saying that beginning next year, new appointments in the public service may no longer be made under the permanent and pension scheme as it would be replaced with an improved contract scheme.

According to Borhan, the move was decided in October last year at a special public service reform committee meeting that wanted the service to be minimised in phases and appointments to be made based on needs, as well as to reduce the burden of pension payments, now totalling RM28 billion.

On the proposed increase in the salaries of the police, Ismail said the matter was being studied and would depend on the country’s financial capabilities.

“Apart from that, the structuring of the allowance for members of the country’s security forces will also be improved from time to time,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the death of commando officer Mejar Mohd Zahir Armaya, 36, during a demonstration exercise in conjunction with the launch of the Fifth Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade in Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah last Wednesday, Ismail said the use of live ammunition was inevitable.

“What matters is that as elite members, they require training that uses live ammunition to give them courage to face the real action,” he said. — Bernama