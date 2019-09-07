Guan Eng: Reject boycott campaign, buy Malaysian instead

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the campaign purportedly conducted by certain parties was immature and inappropriate apart from bringing about disunity among the people. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, Sept 7 — The people should reject the campaign to boycott products of non-Muslims or Bumiputeras and should prioritise buying Malaysian goods.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the campaign purportedly conducted by certain parties was immature and inappropriate apart from bringing about disunity among the people.

“The Cabinet has recently issued a statement that Malaysians who love the country should reject the campaign to boycott goods or products of non-Muslims or any parties, should be supported by the people in the country.

“Apart from rejecting boycott, let us give priority to Malaysian goods to show our love for the country,” he said when speaking at the opening of the 36th Malaysian Chinese Cultural Fair here today.

Elaborating further, Lim said such differences should not be sow in country or the world as it would only result in negative effects.

Lim who is DAP secretary-general said to avoid such a situation, the people should promote the spirit of “multilateralism” compared to unilateralism to ensure all the efforts in the country become productive.

“If we promote unilateralism, there would be trade wars which we can see will bring about losses to both small and big countries.

“This is why we want free and fair trade and avoid trade wars which we are seeing now as trade wars would be detrimental to all parties,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet through a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Department agreed that efforts to boycott goods produced by non-Muslims in the country was inappropriate.

Cabinet ministers also rejected the narrow thinking and stand based on racial sentiments played up by certain parties as it can jeopardise the country’s harmony and prosperity. — Bernama