Man fined RM100 for taking upskirt pictures in Bandar Sunway

Choo Kok Fai was charged with taking pictures up a woman’s skirt using his handphone at a pet shop in Bandar Sunway on September 4. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — A pet shop employee was fined RM100, in default a month’s jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for taking pictures up a woman’s skirt.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham meted out the fine on Choo Kok Fai, 24, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with taking pictures up the woman’s skirt using his handphone at the pet shop in Bandar Sunway here at 6.15pm last September 4.

The charge was framed under the Minor Offences Act 1956, which provides a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the woman, aged 38, was at the payment counter when she realised Choo’s action and lodged a police report.

In the same court, three men pleaded not guilty to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of their friend at a parking area of an apartment in Kelana Jaya here last year.

S. Murugiah, 42; M. Denesh, 25 and L. Rubinderan, 19, were jointly charged with causing the death of M. Dharma Dass, 43, in front of Block G, Jalan PJU 1A/46, Taman Putra Damai, Lembah Subang, Kelana Jaya, here at 6.30am on October 25 last year.

They were charged under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

All of them were allowed bail of RM6,000 in one surety each and to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set October 14 for mention. — Bernama