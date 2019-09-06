Agong, Permaisuri Agong attend Yassin recital in conjunction with birthday celebration

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends a Yassin recital at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last night attended a Yassin recital and ‘doa selamat’ in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration this Monday.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Their Majesties were greeted on arrival at the National Mosque at 7.20pm by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Also present were several cabinet ministers including Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Federal Territories mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad.

The ceremony began with Maghrib prayers followed by Yassin recitation and ‘doa selamat’ led by the Grand Imam of the National Mosque, Tan Sri Shaykh Ismail Muhammad.

The royal couple then performed the congregational Isyak prayers and later mingled with the crowd who lined up to meet and greet them, before departing at 9.10pm.

The ceremony was part of the events lined up in conjunction with Sultan Abdullah’s official birthday celebration after his installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

His Majesty is scheduled to attend a special sermon and Friday prayers here, tomorrow.

Sultan Abdullah is also scheduled to deliver a message in conjunction with his official birthday celebration which will be carried live over television and radio on September 8 at 9pm.

The highlight of the celebration will be the presentation of federal awards and medals at Istana Negara on September 9 which will be followed by a royal tea reception in the evening.

On September 12, the Trooping the Colour ceremony will be held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is scheduled to take part in separate events including visiting the Taman Sinar Harapan Ziyad Zolkefli in Cheras on September 11.

September 9 has been gazetted as a public holiday in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday celebration for this year. — Bernama