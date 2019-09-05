Tok Mat: Political parties should remain under purview of Registrar of Societies, not EC

The Umno deputy president said placing parties under the jurisdiction of the EC would undermine the concept of democracy as practised in the country. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Sept 5 — Umno disagrees with the proposal that the Election Commission (EC) can take over the registration and regulation of political parties from the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said political parties should remain under the purview of the RoS and not under the jurisdiction of the EC, which he said would undermine the concept of democracy as practised in the country.

“If the EC wishes to be a referee, then it should remain one because it can’t possibly be both a referee and a player. The EC’s job is to conduct elections. If you put the EC in charge of political parties, then we may not have separation of powers.

“We must adhere to the concept of separation of powers because that is democracy and ours is a democratic country.

“The EC should be the one who manages the elections, the players are the political parties and the political parties are administered by RoS. I don’t think there is a need for such a proposal, “ he said at a press conference here today.

Mohamad said this when asked to comment on a proposal by the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) that the EC should take over the registration of political parties, which was currently the job of the RoS.

Yesterday, ERC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman was reported as saying that a full report on the proposal is expected to be completed later this year and would be formally submitted to the government once the report is ready. — Bernama