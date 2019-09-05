Strengthen founding principles to take Malaysia forward, Kit Siang tells govt

Veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang urged the Pakatan Harapan government to focus on strengthening the core pillars of nationhood, the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Malaysia’s foundations urgently needs reinforcement if it is to withstand the spread of fake news along racial and religious lines that are threatening the country’s multiculturalism and harmony, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The veteran lawmaker urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to focus on strengthening the core pillars of nationhood, the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara.

“There is great urgency that the Pakatan Harapan Government re-state the fundamental principles laid down by our forefathers in the Merdeka Constitution 1957, Malaysia Constitution 1963 and Rukunegara to lay the basis to rebuild a new Malaysia of harmony, excellence and quality,” he said in a statement.

He noted that Malaysia is not alone in facing fake news but said the toxicity has increased over the years.

For that, he blamed the previous prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and urged Malaysians to rise above the politics of hate.

He reminded them of the words of the country’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj to make Malaysia “a beacon of light in a distracted and disturbed world!”

“Let us have the commitment for Malaysia to be a showcase to the world of the success of Alliance of Civilisations.

“As Malaysia is the confluence of four great civilisations of the world, Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western, let us come out of our ethnic shells and enclaves, to interact, appreciate and accept the virtues and best values of each other’s ethnicity, culture and civilisation and not to fall victim to desperados who only want to engender and incite suspicion, distrust, fear and hatred ― by pitting race against race, religion against religion, culture against culture and civilisation against civilisation,” he said.

He held up the example of political cartoonist Zunar who yesterday shared on his social media his decision to exit the WhatsApp chat groups with his former schoolmates as he did not agree with the views of some of them who rained vitriol on other races and religions.

“The report that famed Malaysian cartoonist, Zulkiflee SM Anwarul Haque, or better known as Zunar, has left his school chat group because racism that laced much of the conversation was too revolting for him to stomach should be an example to all Malaysians ― that we are all Malaysians, although we are also Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans or Ibans,” Lim said.