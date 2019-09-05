State rep: Villagers in Batu Pahat worried about blasting at nearby quarries

Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim showing how close the village is to a rock quarry in Kampung Petani Kecil Batu 2 in Minyak Beku, Batu Pahat. — Picture by Amni Jagat

JOHOR BARU, Sept 5 — Several villagers at Kampung Petani Kecil Batu 2 in Minyak Beku, Batu Pahat are concerned about blasting work conducted by rock quarries in the area.

Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim said villagers had reported the matter to him and this was followed with a field visit to the area recently.

“There are houses that have been damaged by the blasting and this poses a danger to the villagers.

“In addition to that, the rock fragments from the blasting could endanger the villagers,” he said.

Khairuddin said he found three rock quarries operating around the village.

The three specialise in granite rocks which can be used for building construction materials.

“I will present the matter at the district action plan meeting and have also asked the villagers to make a police report on the matter.

“Additionally, their complaints and grouses can also be taken to the United Consumer Rights Association which is under the Senggarang state constituency for immediate action,” said Khairuddin.

The 59-year-old environmental activist and also Johor Pakatan Harapan Backbenchers Club chairman said the next step would be for him to bring up the matter at the next state assembly sitting on September 12.

He said the plan is to get the government to monitor the situation and take immediate action to assist the villagers in the area as well as evaluate the losses incurred.

In Malaysia, rock quarries usually blast and crush rocks into various sizes and send them for use in building construction.

The vibrations produced by the quarry blasting have been a source of concern and frustration for neighbouring communities.