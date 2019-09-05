SAINS to lodge police report over claim corpse in tank disrupted PD water supply

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the allegation made by an individual using a Facebook account using the name ‘Empayar Serikandi’ was untrue. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 5 — The police today denied a viral social media posting that the water supply disruption in Port Dickson was due to the discovery of a corpse in a water tank owned by Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS).

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the allegation made by an individual using a Facebook account using the name ‘Empayar Serikandi’ was untrue.

“So far, police have not received any complaints or official reports from the public on the matter,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He also asked the account owner to come to the police station to give statements as the posting had caused public outrage.

Aidi Sham advised the public for not to spread rumours and fake news, an offence which could be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, SAINS Public Relations Division Head Norzita Ismail, who also denied the posting, said it had conducted investigations on several water tanks around Port Dickson and Springhill, but could not find any such corpse.

“We found all the tanks are safe and in control. As such, SAINS hopes residents around Port Dickson not to believe the slanderous news by irresponsible parties,” she said in a statement here.

SAINS will also lodge a police report on the matter, she said. — Bernama