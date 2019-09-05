ProjekMM video editor robbed at Dengkil ATM

ProjekMM video editor Muhamad Jamalullail Jamaludin was robbed while making a withdrawal at an ATM in Dengkil. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, 5 Sept — A video editor with ProjekMM was robbed while making a withdrawal at an automated teller machine (ATM) near Kampung Jenderam Hilir at Dengkil yesterday and forced to empty out his savings account.

Muhamad Jamalullail Jamaludin, 26, had just withdrawn RM100 when he was accosted by two masked men.

Muhamad Jamalullail, who is also the social media coordinator for the Malay Mail sister site, said one man then pointed a folding knife at him and threatened while his accomplice waited near their car.

“The man demanded that I withdraw all my cash and give it to them. The duo fled in their car a Perodua Axia after I handed over RM3,450 to one of them,” he said, adding that he earlier refused to surrender his phone when the robber demanded this.

Muhamad Jamalullail in his police report said he was not able to take down the suspects’ vehicle registration number.

He lodged the report at the Presint 7 police station.

Muhamad Jamalullail unharmed in the incident.