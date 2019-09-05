PKR to hold ‘Two Decades of Reformation’ convention in Oct

PKR will hold a ‘Two Decades of Reformation’ convention from October. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― PKR will be touring to all states and hold a convention themed “Two Decades of Reformation” from October.

PKR Communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said the convention would witness party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivering his message to party members in each state followed by the PKR National Congress on December 6 to 8.

“The schedule of the convention will be announced after coordinating with the dates of Parliamentary sitting and the tabling of 2020 Budget. The convention will be held on Saturday and Sunday according to the states concerned,” he told a media conference after a PKR Political Bureau meeting at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

Among those who attended the meeting chaired by Anwar were PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, vice-president Tian Chua, secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian. ― Bernama