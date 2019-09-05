MCMC tells public to report inclusions in WhatsApp group sharing porn

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak speaks during media briefing on the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan in Cyberjaya September 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, Sept 5 — Members of the public and media workers added into WhatsApp groups containing illegal content such as pornography can submit screenshots to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak, when responding to new releases from the sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, said that his commission will begin internal investigations upon receiving the complaints.

“They can screen capture because the person who (sent the mass) invite would have their phone number there and send the screenshot to our WhatsApp hotline. We will then start the internal (investigation) process with the police.

“MCMC framework is complaints based, so we will receive complaints (before taking action),” said Al-Ishsal.

When asked whether the commission prioritise high-profile cases, Al-Ishsal said all cases were treated equally.

Between 3am and 4am today, members of the media were added to a WhatsApp group titled “Video Terkini Azmin” (Azmin’s latest video).

The unidentified group administrator then shared numerous clips of around 3 minutes each that depicted two men engaged in intimate acts.