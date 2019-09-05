Malaysia not planning to sign deals at EEF, but investment talks ongoing, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok September 5, 2019. ― Bernama pic

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 ― Malaysia is not planning to sign any deals with Russian companies at the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but it has been talking to Russian firms about the possibility of more direct investment, Sputnik news agency reported, quoting Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We have no plans to sign any agreement at the moment, but we will see whether there is a need for that,” the prime minister said when asked during an interview session, if Malaysia was planning to sign any deals at the EEF currently held in Russia’s Vladivostok, during an interview session with Spuntik.

At the same time, Malaysia has been “talking to Russian companies about the possibility of their getting involved more in Malaysian economic development, particularly with foreign direct investment,” the prime minister said.

“Malaysia is a trading nation, we are always trying to find new markets. And we see that eastern part of Russia may be a good place for us to have a market for our exports,” Dr Mahathir said. ― Bernama