Kedah shuts down 17 recycling factories in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 5 — The state government has confirmed 17 unlicensed plastic recycling factories here have been completely closed down.

State Industry and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew said the factory operators took the action to comply with the orders issued by the local authorities.

“Our monitoring found 17 factories have stopped their operations with their electricity supply cut off and have moved out.

“They accepted the directive after discussions with the government as they could not meet the conditions stipulated while contributing to the pollution,” he said.

He was speaking at a dialogue with 13 plastic recycling factory operators and 10 representatives of the Sungai Petani Environment Action Association here today. — Bernama