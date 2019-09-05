India PM Modi tweets in Bahasa Malaysia about Russian meet with Dr M

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a meeting ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 4, 2019. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has tweeted in Bahasa Malaysia of his bilateral meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ahead of the three-day Eastern Economic Summit in Vladivostok, Russia today.

“Telah mengadakan pertemuan yang baik dengan Tun. Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Perdana Menteri Malaysia. Kami berbincang mengenai hubungan dua hala antara negara kami dan cara mempelbagaikan kerjasama,” he posted on his official Twitter account.

In his tweet, Modi also tagged his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir @chedetofficial.

In a subsequent tweet in English which mirrored the Bahasa Malaysia tweet, Modi said he had a great meeting with Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and they both talked about bilateral ties between their nations and ways to further diversify cooperation.

Telah mengadakan pertemuan yang baik dengan Tun. Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Perdana Menteri Malaysia. Kami berbincang mengenai hubungan dua hala antara negara kami dan cara mempelbagaikan kerjasama @chedetofficial pic.twitter.com/twLy8T11Fc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2019

This is not the first time Modi has tweeted using the native language of the country whose leader he has met, followed by an English version tweet later on.

Modi previously tweeted in the Japanese language during his meetings with Shinzo Abe and in the Russian language with Vladimir Putin.

Dr Mahathir and Modi are currently attending the ongoing economic forum held in the major port city, located in Russia's Far East.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders after Pakatan Harapan formed government.

The first meeting was held on May 31 last year when the Indian PM called on Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya.