Gobind conveys condolences to Major Mohd Zamir’s family

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya died in a shooting demonstration at the Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Story Angkatan Tentera Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has expressed his condolences to the family of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, who died in a shooting demonstration at the Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah yesterday.

“My condolences to the family of Mejar Mohd Zahir Armaya, a commando officer of the 11th Regiment special unit, who died in Kota Kinabalu today.

“The deceased was the son of veteran artiste A.R. Badul. I pray that the deceased’s family will always be patient in facing this test,” he said in his Twitter page today.

Mohd Zahir, 36, of the 11th Regiment special unit at the Sungai Udang camp in Melaka, died during a demonstration exercise on the capability of the army in conjunction with the launch of the Fifth Division of the Malaysian Infantry and the 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade in Lok Kawi.

He died at 9.20am at the Emergency Unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. ― Bernama