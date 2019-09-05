For a day, veteran servicemen turn ‘human books’ to tell their stories of sacrifice for Malaysia

A boy looks at a replica of Tugu Negara at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Ever wondered what it’s like to put your life on the line in service of your country?

Well, wonder no more as this Sunday, a group of men and women who served in the security forces will mark Merdeka and Malaysia Day by telling you their real-life experiences engaging in combat at home and abroad at the Taman Tugu Negara.

The “live” storytelling event will feature a large collection of “human books” on how the police and military engaged communist insurgents deep in the jungles for decades from after World War Two well into the 1980s and triumphed; how even US troops came to Malaysia to learn tactics from us; and the spirit of camaraderie among Malaysians of diverse races and religions serving in conflict zones abroad.

“Human books are volunteers wanting to share their personal journeys expounding their topics. It is unique in the sense that every book has a completely different perspective.

“These stories of sacrifice, esprit-de-corps, patriotism and valour are sure to inspire and make our younger generations proud,” the National Patriots Association (Patriot) said in a statement.

“Besides, there will also be stories about how our heroic men and women in uniform deployed to some of the very dangerous United Nation peacekeeping missions,” added the group of retired servicemen.

Some of the decorated Malaysian heroes who will be there are Superintendent Datuk Paul Kiong and Lieutenant-General Datuk Sri Zaini.

Kiong who survived the insurgency will tell about “My life as a communist”.

Other stories of courage include “Booby trap: fear and courage in the jungle” by Capt Dr Wong Ang Peng; “It’s not my turn to pass on” by Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawi; and “My experience as a helicopter pilot” by Brigadier-General Datuk Goh Seng Toh.

The free event is organised by the Taman Tugu Human Library (TTHL) and will be from 9am to 12 noon at the Taman Tugu Nursery, near Parliament.

For more information, contact Colonel (Rtd) Allen Lai at 013-394-8839.

TTHL is based on the Human Library concept that started in Denmark in 2000 with the purpose to address prejudices and stereotypes issues.

The concept has since been adopted in most countries in the world. It has become a learning platform and safe space for sharing one’s personal life experiences.