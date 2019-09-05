Azmin: Joint Malaysia-Russia Commission to elevate trade, investments between both countries

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government looks forward to enhancing trade and investments between Malaysia and Russia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― The reactivation of the Joint Malaysia-Russia Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation (ESTC), which will hold its inaugural meeting on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia, is set to further strengthen both nations’ mutual trade and investments.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government has identified working groups and areas for possible collaboration.

“We look forward to enhancing trade and investments between both countries.

“Greater collaboration between the working groups will create new synergies and unlock economic potential as we explore new sectors and widen our cooperation,” he said in his latest post on Twitter.

Azmin was part of Malaysia’s delegation, led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to the EEF being held in Vladivostok, Russia.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the forum, where both leaders discussed efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Azmin had a productive meeting with Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and co-chairman of the ESTC, on the sidelines of the EEF.

The ESTC was signed almost five years ago but no action has been taken.

The Russian Federation became Malaysia’s 28th global trading partner in 2018. ― Bernama