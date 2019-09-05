Another woman to chair reputable bank soon, says finance minister

Without divulging the name of the individual, Lim said he had proposed a woman to be chairman of another reputable bank in Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — Another woman will be appointed chairman of a bank in Malaysia, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Without divulging the name of the individual, Lim said he had proposed the woman to be chairman of another reputable bank in Malaysia.

“If nothing intervenes, an announcement will be made soon,” Lim said in his speech during the Budget 2020 Focus Group Meeting on Enhancing Social Protection for the Needy, here today.

Also present at the session held at the Finance Ministry was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail, who is also women, family and community development minister.

Currently, in Malaysia three women have been appointed as chairman of banks, namely Maybank, Bank Rakyat and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd.

Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin was appointed Maybank chairman on April 1, 2017, the first female chairman of a leading bank.

Datuk Noripah Kamso was appointed Bank Rakyat chairman on December 6, 2018 while Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd appointed Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan as its chairman on February 18, 2019.

“This further enhances female participation at the highest professional level,” Lim said.

Lim said the government would continue to help women get selected for higher-level leadership roles in banking and other finance-related fields. — Bernama