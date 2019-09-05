1MDB scandal: RM4.9m seized from Yayasan Permata Malaysia forfeited to govt

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Nik Haslinie Hashim applied for an order for the property to be forfeited to the government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― A sum of RM4.901 million that was seized from Yayasan Permata Malaysia for being allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds has been forfeited to the Malaysian government.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Nik Haslinie Hashim applied for an order for the property to be forfeited to the government.

Yayasan Permata Malaysia, now known as Yayasan GENIUS Malaysia and represented by the secretary of the foundation’s board of trustees, Dr Noraisah Spahat, told the court that the foundation did not object to it.

“The foundation has agreed to not claim the property and agreed to hand over the money to the Malaysian government,” Dr Noraisah said when asked by Justice Sequerah.

The application to forfeit the property was made under Section 56 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, in the case of former Land and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam, the prosecution told the court that the publication of a third-party notice had been made and a general notice was filed through the e-filing system last August 22.

However, Nik Haslinie said no third party was present in court to claim the property that was confiscated from Kasitah and the court set September 10 to hear the forfeiture application.

She also told the court that no third party was present to contest the forfeiture applications against seven other entities.

They were businessman Tan Sri Bustari Yusuf, Johor Umno, Selangor Umno, Sabah Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Jakel Trading, Mediaedge Cia Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Yayasan Persatuan Bekas Anggota Kemas Malaysia (PBAKM).

The court set October 4 to hear the forfeiture applications against Bustari and Johor Umno, Selangor Umno and Sabah LDP (October 18), Jakel (October 25), Media Edge (November 1) and Yayasan PBAKM (November 8). ― Bernama