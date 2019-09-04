Over 55,000 e-hailing drivers pass public service vehicle test

The Transport Ministry said more than half of the 86,789 drivers from five e-hailing companies in the country who took the PSV test have passed a month ahead of enforcement. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — More than half of the 86,789 drivers from five e-hailing companies in the country who took the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) test have passed a month ahead of enforcement, the Transport Ministry (MoT) announced today.

In a statement, the ministry said the total candidates who passed the exam held that qualifies them to drive for a living numbered 55,673 while those who failed totalled 27,144.

“All e-hailing drivers that have yet to possess licence need to do so by enrolling in the course either by class or digital at Road Transport Department approved Driving Institutes before taking the test,” it said.

The PSV test was held at 227 driving institutes nationwide.

The ministry said those keen to retake the PSV can still register online for the course until October 11 as long they sit for it at approved driving institutes.

All e-hailing drivers are urged to register for the PSV licence by October.

The government has said it will not extend the deadline further.

New regulations require e-hailing drivers to purchase additional insurance for coverage, which may cost between RM400 and RM500 a year.

E-hailing operators must also register and contribute to the Social Security Organisation.