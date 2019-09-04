Bangladeshi worker dies after falling 7m from water tank in Perlis

KANGAR, Sept 4 — A Bangladeshi worker was killed after falling from a height of about 7.30m, while carrying out maintenance work on a water tank at a construction site in Bukit Chabang here, two days ago.

Perlis Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) in a statement today said, in the 4.45pm incident the victim was securing a formwork pillar.

The 34-year-old was rushed to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) and was pronounced dead at 6pm on the same day.

According to DOSH, an investigation is currently being conducted at the site and two notices had been issued under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and Regulation 9, Occupational Safety and Health Regulations 2004, for works on high levels of the site to be halted.

DOSH said that it would not hesitate to take legal action should there be a violation under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994. — Bernama