UPSR exam to go on as scheduled after ammonia scare in Jasin

Fire and Rescue Department personnel at the compound of HLRB Processing Sdn Bhd in Jasin after an ammonia gas leak was detected September 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

JASIN, Sept 3 — The Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination will go on as scheduled at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paya Redan tomorrow, as the all-clear has been given by the authorities following the ammonia gas leak earlier today at a nearby chicken processing farm.

Melaka education director Datuk Abu Bakar Sahari said the incident had not caused the closure of the school but students were dismissed early today at 12.30 pm as a safety precaution, following instructions from the Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM).

Bernama had earlier reported that during the 11.40 am incident at the farm, HLRB Processing Sdn Bhd, which is located some 1.5 kilometres from the school, 26 farm workers were treated at Hospital Jasin and Hospital Melaka due to ammonia leakage from a broken pipe.

Abu Bakar told reporters that students at Sekolah Menengah Arab Assaiyidah Khadijah in Serkam Darat, located about five kilometres from the factory, had also been told to go home today, as a safety measure owing to the fact that wind from the factory area was blowing in the direction of the students’ hostel.

He added that the students would return to school tomorrow as normal, as the JPBM had declared that the situation was safe. — Bernama