Muhyiddin: Can’t stop Zakir Naik from going to Melaka for prayers

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference after the ministry's monthly gathering in Putrajaya September 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik is allowed to attend a prayer session in Melaka this Saturday but may not give any speeches, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Speaking to a press conference today, the home minister repeated state police chief Datuk Raja Sharom Raja Abdullah’s remarks that the prayer session was approved after the organiser gave his assurance that the Mumbai-born televangelist will not make any speech or sermon.

“I have been informed that he is there to participate in solat and prayer rituals and not addressing any congregation there. The Melaka police chief informed me that on that basis, he is allowed to participate in the programme but he cannot give any speeches.

“If he wants to pray, no one can stop him. That’s why he’s allowed to attend the event,” said Muhyiddin.

The event is called Malam Bersama Bersatu Bersama Dr Zakir Naik (A night with Bersatu and Dr Zakir Naik) and will be held this Saturday between 6.30pm and 9.30pm at the Cina Krubong mosque in Melaka.

Invitations of the event depict Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen alongside Dr Zakir for the communal prayer session.

Last month, Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari gave a statewide directive banning Dr Zakir from speaking publicly in Melaka, following nationwide controversy sparked by the preacher’s speeches and sermons during an event in Kelantan in August.

Dr Zakir, who is wanted by India to face money laundering and terror-related charges recently, caused local outrage with remarks during his public talk in Kelantan that were seen as inciting racial tension.

Federal police also issued nationwide orders for state police chiefs to prohibit Dr Zakir from delivering public talks, saying it was done in the interest of national security.

They are also currently investigating the preacher, having summoned him twice to record statements after at least 115 police reports were lodged against the India-born with Malaysian permanent residency.