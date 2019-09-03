Jho Low drew out wealth fund concept on kitchen whiteboard, says Najib’s ex-aide

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former aide Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 3, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin told the High Court today that he was briefed about the creation of the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) by none other than Low Taek Jho in the latter’s kitchen here.

Amhari, formerly an aide to the ex-prime minister now on trial for allegedly abusing his position and funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was testifying on the transition of TIA from a Terengganu wealth fund to a federal investment firm.

He explained that he understood TIA started out as a collaboration between the Terengganu government and the federal government that aimed to generate wealth through foreign investments.

“I was made to understand the initial idea behind the formation of TIA involved fundraising, which was explained to me by Jho himself at his home located in Apartment 3 Kia Peng.

“During the explanation, Jho made sketches on a whiteboard that was in his kitchen,” Amhari, said, reading aloud from his witness statement.

He said Low explained that TIA was conceptualised as a sovereign wealth fund, a concept used by an Abu Dhabi company wholly-owned by the United Arab Emirates government.

“At that time, Jho mentioned how this matter needed to be executed because it was under the instructions of Datuk Seri Najib, while also being a ‘baby’ project to Datuk Seri Najib through Jho’s ideas,” Amhari said.

