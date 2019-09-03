Ex-aide: Jho Low was in Najib and Rosmah's inner circle, knew more about family affairs than me

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former aide Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 3, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was considered a confidante of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s family and was especially close to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the High Court was told today.

An ex-aide to the former prime minister, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, testified as the eighth prosecution witness in Najib’s main 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial.

“To my knowledge, Datuk Seri Najib’s family, including Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor also shared close relations with Jho (Low) because I noticed Jho Low often received phone calls from Datin Seri Rosmah; however, I am unsure of and never found out the details of the conversations,” he said.

He also disclosed that Low or Jho Low was represented to him as an unofficial advisor to Najib at the time.

Amhari detailed his first meeting with Low in 2007 at a restaurant in Georgetown, Penang, where he was introduced to the latter by one Dennis See, who was then a communications officer to Datuk Seri Mohd Effendi Norwawi, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the Economic Planning Unit at the time.

“While we were seated at the restaurant, a man of Chinese ethnicity dressed in a batik shirt was introduced to me by Dennis See, who identified himself as Jho Low.

“During the meeting, I found that Jho (Low) spoke about Datuk Seri Najib’s family as though he was in the inner-circle of Datuk Seri Najib and Datin Seri Rosmah’s family,” he said while reading from his witness statement.

Amhari said Low, during several meetings they had, personally told him of his close relations to Najib’s family.

“Jho (Low) often spoke about how he would frequently meet up with Datuk Seri Najib’s family, where it seemed that sometimes he knew about detailed plans concerning Datuk Seri Najib’s family affairs, plans that were even beyond my knowledge when I was Datuk Seri Najib’s special officer,” he said.

