KLIA systems disruption: Police record statements from 12 MAHB staff

Passengers are seen at KLIA in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The police have so far recorded statements from 12 Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) staff in connection with the disruption of the systems at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last month.

KLIA police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said among them was a woman involved in handling the systems.

He said the KLIA systems’ providers would also be called soon to facilitate the investigations.

“The case is quite complicated as it involves technical matters and needs assessments from the experts in the field,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Zulkifli said the report of the investigations would be forwarded to Selangor police chief for further action.

A system malfunction at KLIA was first reported on August 21 following the failure of its network system, affecting major functions such as flight information display system, check-in counters and luggage handling systems as well as Wi-Fi connections.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief following a police report lodged by the MAHB.

Operations at KLIA returned to normal four days after the MAHB replaced the network equipment. — Bernama