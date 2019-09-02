Cops to interview Lokman Adam over sex video analysis

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be called in again by federal police over the sex video scandal allegedly involving Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and for PKR man Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said Lokman would be called to Bukit Aman tomorrow, after confirming that authorities received an analysis report of video that the Umno leader commissioned from a British firm.

“Police have received a video analysis report by Verden Forensic, of the United Kingdom, from Datuk Seri Lokman Adam, which was sent to Cybersecurity Malaysia for further checks.

“Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be summoned again to have further statements recorded on Tuesday, Sept 3,” said Huzir through a statement.

Without elaborating, Huzir said investigation papers for the case were previously referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and that police have received additional instructions to further their probe.

Previously, Lokman accused Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador of lying about the status of investigations into the case.

Lokman had also said the UK-based analytics firm could not confirm the identity of those in the video to be of Azmin or Haziq.

Additionally, Huzir said police have recorded statements from Umno Youth Exco member Wan Azrai Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, over his remarks concerning the death of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir who died following a road rage incident on the KL-Seremban highway last month.

“Police are waiting for the results of a digital analysis into several seized items, where the findings would be forwarded to the AGC for further instructions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huzir said police were still waiting on the AGC for further instructions concerning their investigations into controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

Huzir added that investigations into accusations of the United Chinese School Committees' Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) being racists would be referred to the AGC soon for further instructions.

He also included that investigations were still ongoing concerning several negative comments made by tycoon Tan Sri Koon Yew Yin towards the Armed Forces last month.