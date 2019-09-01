Sultan Mizan calls for more jawi, khat empowerment programmes in Terengganu

Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today called for programmes to enhance public awareness and empower Jawi script and khat calligraphy to be intensified in the state. — AFP pic

In his speech when gracing the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration at Stadium Negeri here today, Sultan Mizan also expressed concern over the action taken by certain quarters to disrupt and prevent Jawi from being practised among the Muslims.

“It is the policy of my government to see programmes to empower Jawi and khat calligraphy to be enlivened and empowered in the state.

“Hijrah teaches the Muslims the importance of peace, harmony and stability. So, our attitude, our policy and our action as Muslims must be in accordance with peace, harmony and stability,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail, Tengku Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Muhammad Mua’az and Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Fatimatuz Zahra’.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his wife, Datin Seri Tuan Faizah Tuan Ab Rahman were also in attendance.

At the event, Sultan Mizan also presented Terengganu Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2019 Award to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang. — Bernama