MACC: Mascot, float at Merdeka parade represent agency’s efforts in eliminating corruption in Malaysia

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission personnel dressed as ‘Captain MACC’ are seen during the Merdeka parade in Putrajaya August 31, 2019. ¬— Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — In line with the theme ‘Sayangi Malaysia: Malaysia Bersih’, the appearance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) contingent showcasing a float and the animated character of Captain MACC was significant at the National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya.

The Captain MACC’s role was to deliver anti-corruption messages especially to small groups in educational programmes such as anti-corruption hero programmes and media platforms.

The MACC float, with a replica of the MACC headquarters, symbolically represents initiatives that have been and are being made in eliminating corruption in Malaysia.

MACC’s Public Education Division director Tuan Ruslan Tuan Mat, said the educational elements conveyed via the Captain MACC mascot was an effort to educate the public towards making Malaysia a country known for integrity with its people being trustworthy and responsible.

“For over 52 years, the MACC has been working to combat graft through education and punitive actions. There has been many hardships and ups and downs to ensure Malaysia is free from the scourge of corruption.

The commitment shown by the MACC staff in fighting for this noble cause has never faded from the hearts and minds of MACC personnel,” he told Bernama.

Also enlivening the MACC contingent was MACC FM movers, an online radio service operated by the MACC with the role of disseminating information on corruption prevention with anti-graft education.

MACC FM broadcasts can be followed online via www.macc.fm or by downloading the macc.fm application.

Anti-corruption slogans were also featured on helium balloons at the parade. — Bernama