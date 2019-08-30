Turkish teacher nabbed, brought back to Turkey

Arif Komis (second from left) is wanted by Turkey on charges of being a member of an armed terrorist organisation. — Picture via Twitter/Global Rights Issues

ANKARA, Aug 30 — Turkish intelligence forces arrested the so-called Malaysia chief of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in an operation and brought him back to Turkey, security sources said today.

Amid continued efforts against FETO, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) caught Arif Komis, who had allegedly held senior positions in the terror group in different countries in the past.

Arif Komis was wanted by Turkey on charges of being a member of an armed terrorist organisation.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary. — Bernama